(Bloomberg) -- The shaft of light for the downtrodden commercial real estate sector provided by a strong fourth-quarter earnings report from CBRE Group Inc. is proving to be short lived.

Hotter-than-expected US producer prices data for January out Friday highlighted the sticky nature of inflation. And with rate-cut expectations having already been pushed back following the strong consumer prices report earlier in the week, the outlook for the property industry remains unsettled.

The STOXX Europe 600 Real Estate index erased opening gains and quickly turned negative, having risen more than 2% on Thursday in its best session since December. That rally was boosted by CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate stock, jumping to the highest level in almost two years.

CBRE said Thursday it’s “cautiously optimistic” that the worst is over for office leasing, particularly for the Class-A properties that make up about two-thirds of its leasing revenue. The positive tone briefly helped quell worries about the market for commercial real estate that have roiled shares in property managers and lenders from New York to Munich and Japan in recent weeks.

CBRE’s results “point to us approaching somewhere close to the bottom of the cycle in terms of commercial property,” said Haig Bathgate, head of investments at UK wealth manager Atomos. “There’s evidently been a lot of negativity in this asset class.”

Still, with this week’s hot US inflation numbers causing traders to ratchet down their bets for Federal Reserve monetary policy easing before July, there’s still plenty for the rate-sensitive sector to be concerned about.

While Bathgate sees both inflation and rates continuing to trend lower, he says that if he’s wrong “we could see a bigger risk to default rates on property-backed debt.”

--With assistance from Peyton Forte and Joe Easton.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.