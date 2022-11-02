(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global’s CBS unit and former chief executive officer Les Moonves agreed to pay a total of $30.5 million to resolve allegations that the company hid sexual assault allegations against the veteran executive.

CBS will pay $28 million, with $22 million going to shareholders and $6 million to improve methods for reporting and investigating complaints of sexual harassment and assault, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. Moonves will pay investors $2.5 million.

Under the agreement, CBS will reform its anti-sexual-harassment practices and provide reports to James’s office. Every stock trade by a senior executive must be cleared by the chief legal officer. Moonves must obtain written approval from the attorney general’s office before accepting a position as an executive or officer at a public company doing business in New York for the next five years.

“CBS and Leslie Moonves’s attempts to silence victims, lie to the public, and mislead investors can only be described as reprehensible,” James said in a statement. “As a publicly traded company, CBS failed its most basic duty to be honest and transparent with the public and investors.”

A Paramount Global spokesperson said the company was glad to resolve the matter “without any admission of liability or wrongdoing.” The spokesperson said it “involved alleged misconduct by CBS’s former CEO, who was terminated for cause in 2018, and does not relate in any way to the current company.”

Moonves was forced out and stripped of his $120 million severance package after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct.

A lawyer for Moonves didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the agreement. Moonves has denied the claims.

An investigation by James’s office found that a captain at the Los Angeles Police Department told CBS executives that a confidential complaint against Moonves had been filed. The probe found that the captain worked with the network for months to stop the allegations from becoming public. James argued that constituted insider trading and violated New York’s Martin Act and other investor protection laws.

CBS and Moonves made deceptive statements to the public and regulators months before the allegations were made public, according to James. James said the network allowed former chief communications officer Gil Schwartz, one of the few she said knew about the allegations and the police report, to sell his shares for more than $8.85 million.

Paramount said in a regulatory filing that it had agreed to make an additional payment of $7.25 million, following a $14.75 million settlement reached this year in a lawsuit by CBS shareholders who say the company misled them about workplace sexual misconduct before Moonves’s ouster. Those sums are part of the company’s $28 million payment.

James said the LAPD captain shared an unredacted police report on the same day the confidential sexual assault complaint had been filed with a CBS executive, who then shared it with Moonves and other company officials. The captain continued to provide Moonves and other network executives with updates on the investigation, the attorney general said.

