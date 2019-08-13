CBS and Viacom Opt for ViacomCBS Name in Merger Plan

(Bloomberg) -- The media behemoth formed by the merger of CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. will be called ViacomCBS, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The name was one of the details hammered out by the two sides during marathon negotiations, with an announcement of the deal expected as early as Tuesday afternoon, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

