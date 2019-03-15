(Bloomberg) -- CBS Corp. directors agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle claims that they improperly awarded network owner Sumner Redstone millions in compensation after he became incapacitated in 2014.

Board members of the U.S.’s most-watched network agreed to resolve the investors’ lawsuit, according to a March 14 filing in a Delaware state court.

The money -- coming from insurance covering CBS’s officers and directors -- is slated go back into the network’s coffers and not to individual shareholders, according to the filing.

