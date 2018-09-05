(Bloomberg) -- CBS Corp. and controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc., embroiled in one of the media industry’s most bitter public disputes, may be nearing an end to their feud before it goes to trial next month.

The two companies are weighing a resolution that would take a CBS merger with Viacom Inc. off the table, said people familiar with the situation. Under the potential agreement, NAI President Shari Redstone would be able to appoint new directors to CBS’s board, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

Redstone would also pledge not to pursue a merger between CBS and Viacom, which is also controlled by NAI, the people said.

While the talks signal some progress and the details of a potential deal are still being negotiated, there’s no guarantee an agreement will be reached, the people said. Representatives for CBS and NAI declined to comment.

CBS and NAI are set to face off in a Delaware court over whether CBS directors, led by Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves, can strip NAI of its controlling interest in the company. CBS has opposed a merger with Viacom, concerned that it would mean tying itself to a weaker performer.

Moonves, 68, faces separate allegations that he sexually harassed several women and oversaw a culture where such incidents were covered up. CBS has said it takes any claims seriously and that independent directors of the company are investigating.

