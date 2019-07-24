CBS Is Ready to Talk With AT&T After Phone CEO’s ‘Crickets’ Jibe

(Bloomberg) -- CBS Corp. is taking issue with AT&T Inc.’s suggestion that their contract standoff is the network’s fault.

CBS said on Wednesday that it’s “absolutely” ready and willing to negotiate with the carrier after its programming was blacked out on AT&T’s pay-TV services last week.

AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson said earlier that his company made a “reasonable and fair offer five days ago and it’s been crickets. We haven’t heard anything.”

CBS, the most-watched TV network in the U.S., went off the air in more than a dozen U.S. cities last weekend due to the impasse.

The two sides have failed to agree on a price for CBS channels. CBS has asked for a significant increase, according to AT&T. CBS said AT&T had been paying below market rate because of a deal from 2012.

