CBS News President Neeraj Khemlani to Step Down, Variety Reports

(Bloomberg) -- CBS News Inc. President Neeraj Khemlani will step down, Variety reported Sunday, citing a memo sent to employees.

Khemlani will pursue a new deal with CBS to develop books for Simon & Schuster, as well as documentaries and scripted series, Variety reported.

Khemlani had been president of Paramount Global’s news network since April 2021. Previously, he was an executive vice president at Hearst Newspapers.

CBS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

