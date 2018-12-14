(Bloomberg) -- CBS Corp. will give $20 million in grants to groups that fight workplace harassment, following through on a pledge after longtime leader Les Moonves was ousted for sexual-misconduct allegations.

The money will go to 18 groups that are taking different approaches to the problem, CBS said on Friday. They include Catalyst, the National Women’s Law Center, RAINN and the Women’s Media Center.

CBS is working to improve its image after Moonves was accused of harassing a dozen women and trying to harm their careers. The company hired lawyers to help determine whether the former chief executive officer deserves any of his $120 million severance.

A draft of their report obtained by the New York Times found a pattern of abuse, including oral sex with at least four employees “under circumstances that sound transactional and improper.” The report also concluded that Moonves tried to stymie the investigation by offering at least one accuser a job in return for her silence.

The Times also reported on Thursday that CBS paid $9.5 million to “Bull” access Eliza Dushku in a confidential settlement after a series of comments on the set made her uncomfortable. The story renewed questions about the culture of the network and whether it’s fair to women.

CBS said on Friday that it picked the organizations with help from advisory firm RALLY. “The resulting strategy takes three approaches to creating safer and more equitable workplaces: increasing the number of women in positions of power, promoting education and culture change, and supporting victims of harassment and assault,” the company said in a statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nick Turner in Los Angeles at nturner7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, Rob Golum

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.