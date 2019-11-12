CBS Profit, Sales Fall as Spending on Streaming Video Ramps Up

(Bloomberg) -- CBS Corp. reported lower profit as the company invests more in original programming for its streaming services, including a new deal for the Champions League soccer tournament.

In its final report before merging with Viacom Inc., CBS reported third-quarter earnings of 95 cents a share, a decline from a year earlier but slightly above the 92 cents a share analysts expected. Sales grew -- but fell short of forecasts.

See more details.

Key Insights

The coming ViacomCBS has pinned its future on the growth of online video services, including All Access and Showtime. The company is increasing its investment in programming to drive subscriptions, suppressing profit in the short term.

To that end, CBS acquired the U.S. rights to three seasons of the UEFA Champions League, a soccer tournament featuring the best clubs in Europe. CBS will carry the event on its flagship broadcast network and -- in a company first for a marquee sporting event -- on All Access.

Advertising sales fell despite a boost in viewers for the National Football League. Viewership of CBS’s NFL games grew 6% across the first nine weeks of the season. Prime-time audiences have shrunk by 14% from last year.

Market Reaction

Shares rose 0.8% in premarket trading. The stock is down 10% this year through Monday’s close.

Get More

Read the release.

See merger-related coverage.

To contact the reporter on this story: Lucas Shaw in Los Angeles at lshaw31@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, John J. Edwards III, Rob Golum

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.