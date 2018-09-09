Les Moonves, who led CBS Corp. to the pinnacle of the TV industry with shows like “The Big Bang Theory” and “N.C.I.S.,” will step down from the business he’s run for more than 20 years after being accused of sexual harassment and running afoul of his biggest investor.

Moonves, 68, will relinquish the titles of chairman and chief executive officer of CBS immediately, CBS said in a statement on Sunday. Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello was appointed his interim successor during a search for a permanent leader.

CBS’s board had been negotiating an exit for Moonves in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed a dozen women and tried to harm their careers. The board also ended a separate legal fight with majority shareholder National Amusements Inc. on Sunday after trying to dilute its 80 percent voting stake in a fight for control of the company.

Investors had long respected Moonves. He was regarded as one of the most capable programming executives in television, and one of the highest-paid as well. Yet his position weakened since he was accused of sexual harassment in the New Yorker magazine, drawing him into the broader #MeToo movement. And the returns on CBS shares have lagged behind those of a wider media-stock index, especially as mergers swept through the industry.

As part of his split, Moonves and CBS will donate $20 million to one or more groups that support “the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace,” the company said.

The board shake-up involves five board members stepping down, plus Moonves, with new directors coming aboard. The new board will have 11 independent directors and two that are affiliated with National Amusements.

The investor also agreed not to pursue a merger of CBS and Viacom Inc., another company it controls, for at least two years. The idea of such a deal had been a source of tension for CBS management..