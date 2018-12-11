(Bloomberg) -- When CBS Corp. shareholders gather for their annual meeting in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday, they’ll be hearing from new leadership. Chief Executive Officer Les Moonves departed in September under a cloud of sexual-harassment allegations. A board shake-up brought in several new directors. And the longtime TV-ratings leader is now fighting to retain its perch in U.S. homes. Along the way, CBS shares have struggled to keep pace with their peers.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nick Turner in Los Angeles at nturner7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.