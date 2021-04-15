CBS to Merge Local and National TV News Under Two New Executives

(Bloomberg) -- CBS named veteran media executives Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon to lead a combined news operation and TV station group, putting its network and local news businesses in 17 markets under one roof.

Khemlani, formerly with Hearst Corp., and McMahon, who led ABC’s stations group, will be co-heads of CBS News and television stations, the broadcaster said Thursday in a statement. Departing CBS News chief Susan Zirinsky will assist in the transition.

The reorganization will combine the company’s flagship news operation, CBS News, with its streaming operations and TV outlets in a single division designed to serve audiences on both broadcast and digital formats.

“This is an opportunity to create a news and information structure that positions CBS for the future,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS Entertainment Group, which is part of media giant ViacomCBS Inc.

The appointments mark a return to CBS for both executives. Khemlani was a producer on “60 Minutes” and “60 Minutes II” for eight years, while McMahon served seven years at two stations, WBZ Boston and WCCO Minneapolis.

