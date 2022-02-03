CC Capital-Led Group Is in Talks to Buy Information Resources for Over $5 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- A group led by CC Capital Partners, the investment firm run by former Blackstone Inc. dealmaker Chinh Chu, is in talks to acquire market-research firm Information Resources Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A deal could value Chicago-based IRI at more than $5 billion including debt, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing information that is private. IRI is owned by private equity firms Vestar Capital Partners and New Mountain Capital. No transaction has been finalized and it’s possible talks could collapse or terms could change.

Representatives for CC Capital, IRI, New Mountain and Vestar declined to comment.

IRI provides data, analytics and other insights to companies in a variety of sectors. Led by Chief Executive Officer Kirk Perry, it has more than 5,000 clients globally and says its services helps those companies capture market share and “remain relentlessly relevant.” IRI has about $1.6 billion in outstanding debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

New Mountain acquired IRI in 2011 and sold a stake to Vestar in 2018. Both firms would “jointly govern” the company, they said in a statement when Vestar made its investment.

CC Capital has led large buyouts in the past, including the take-private of Dun & Bradstreet. In that transaction, CC worked with investors including Cannae Holdings and funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners.

