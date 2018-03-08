{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Mar 8, 2018

    CCL Industries buying Treofan Americas film operations for $255M

    The Canadian Press

    TORONTO -- CCL Industries Inc.(CCL.TO)  says it will spend $255 million to buy the Treofan Americas operations in the United States, Latin America and Canada from M&C SpA of Italy.

    The Toronto-based label, security and packaging firm says its purchase includes a plant that produces biaxially oriented polypropylene film, a kind of plastic wrap for packaging and labelling, in

    Zacapu, Mexico, and a sales office and distribution centre in North Carolina, along with other offices.

    It says Treofan Americas sales were approximately $212 million in 2017.

    CCL CEO Geoffrey Martin says the acquired business will be combined with CCL's Innovia in the Americas business under a common brand and leadership.
     