(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s biggest computer game maker has delayed the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 for a third time, as it seeks to ensure the compatibility of its awaited product for current and next-generation consoles.

CD Projekt SA has set a new release date on Dec. 10, and won’t be able to keep its earlier scheduled premiere on Nov. 19, the studio said in regulatory filing on Tuesday. The management said it had “undercalculated” the time needed to complete the game since the title passed certification earlier this month.

“First and foremost, please accept our humble apologies,” Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Marcin Iwinski and CD Projekt RED studio’s head Adam Badowski said on Twitter. “We feel we have an amazing game on our hands and we are willing to make every decision, ever the hardest ones, if it ultimately leads to you getting a video game you’ll fall in love with.”

CD Projekt’s shares have risen 30% this year, adding to a 92% gain in 2019 amid expectations that Cyberpunk 2077 will become a highly-profitable franchise for the Polish studio that won global acclaim from its medieval role playing game Witcher.

The new date for launch of Cyberpunk, a role playing game set in dystopian urban environment, is scheduled weeks after planned launch of Microsoft XBox Series X and Sony Playstation 5 consoles. It will also be behind many other gaming premieres planned in November as developers hope that gamers’ propensity to spend will increase together with the first deliveries of new gaming equipment.

