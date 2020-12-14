(Bloomberg) -- CD Projekt SA shares plunged for a third straight session after a slew of technical glitches in its long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 game led the Polish developer to apologize and offer refunds to dissatisfied console gamers.

The shares fell 15% to 272 zloty at 10:51 a.m. in Warsaw and have now lost 37% of their market value since the first Cyberpunk 2077 reviews were published last week, erasing all of this year’s gains. The game became available on Thursday, the studio’s first major new title since 2015.

“The combination of very low user review scores, multiple bugs and now refunds by platforms mean that the larger part of the market is at best delayed, pending patches,” Jefferies analysts including Ken Rumph wrote in a note. “More weakness for the shares pending progress on technical solutions and clarity on the financial impact is likely.”

User reviews from previous-generation console users have been overwhelmingly negative: The PlayStation 4 version is rated 2.8 out of 10 on review aggregator Metacritic by 5,794 gamers, compared with a critic score of 90 out of 100 on PC. Analysts have said the opinions of players on older consoles may be crucial for the CD Projekt’s revenue.

The studio posted an apology on Twitter to its customers on Monday, saying it “should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” offering refunds to those unwilling to wait for patches coming in January and February to remedy the situation.

Cyberpunk 2077 sold more than 8 million pre-order copies and was before its launch estimated to become one of the best-selling video games of all time, according to a survey of 10 analysts by Bloomberg. Reaching previously estimated sales still “seems possible, but looks more challenging than we had expected,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Omar Sheikh wrote in a report on Monday, saying the firm should announce initial sales in the coming days.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.