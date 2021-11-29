(Bloomberg) -- CD Projekt SA reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of 2021 as Poland’s largest computer-game studio continues to suffer from its botched release of its high-budget Cyberpunk 2077 production last year.

The company has endured one of the most difficult years in its history after the 1.2 billion-zloty ($289 million) Cyberpunk sold fewer copies than the analysts had expected as customers complained about numerous glitches, while Sony Corp. suspended the game from its PlayStation store.

Net income for three months ending Sept. 30 fell 30% to 16.3 million zloty, below the 37.2 million zloty in the Bloomberg survey of six analysts. Operating income dropped 45% to 15.6 million zloty, while sales rose 38% to 144.5 million zloty.

The studio’s problems seem to continue into this year after it has already postponed the release of the Cyberpunk and Witcher 3 games for next generation consoles -- seen as the next potential driver of its earnings -- until 2022. The company hasn’t yet given any update of number of Cyberpunk copies sold, even as the title is offered already at discount price at many stores.

