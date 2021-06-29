(Bloomberg) -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice agreed to buy UDG Healthcare Plc for its revised offer of about 2.8 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) in cash.

The price amounts to 1,080 pence a share, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. They said on June 25 that CD&R was considering raising its offer for UDG to that price after some of the Dublin-based company’s largest shareholders complained that a previous bid was too low.

The pace of health-care acquisitions has accelerated during the pandemic, and UDG, which provides a range of services to pharmaceutical customers in about 25 countries, said last month it’s supporting clients in bringing Covid-19 treatments and vaccines to market. The company said it hadn’t received offers from other bidders.

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management built up a position in UDG amid rising shareholder criticism over the terms of the proposed takeover. Last month, UDG’s largest shareholder, Allianz Global Investors, said the initial offer was “opportunistic and undervalues UDG.” M&G Investments, a top five investor, also criticized the proposed sale.

CD&R said it had received support for the higher offer from Allianz Global and other shareholders.

