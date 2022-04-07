(Bloomberg) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s offer to sell petrol filling stations in its 7 billion pound ($9.1 billion) purchase of British grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc looks to have appeased the U.K.’s antitrust watchdog’s concerns.

There are “reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by CD&R, or a modified version of it, might be accepted,” the Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Thursday.

The CMA now has until June 9 to decide whether to formally accept the undertakings, with the possibility to extend the time frame to Aug. 4.

It isn’t the first time filling stations have become a sticking point for the U.K. regulator. When Walmart Inc. sold a majority stake in Asda to the Issa brothers and TDR Capital, the CMA identified 36 locations where it was worried that fuel prices could rise. The sale only went through after the consortium agreed to sell 27 gas stations.

Petrol and diesel prices in Britain have been at record highs in recent weeks and Chancellor Rishi Sunak cut fuel duty for the first time over a decade in a bid to try and lessen the pain for motorists.

