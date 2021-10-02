(Bloomberg) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC outbid Fortress Investment Group in a rare auction for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc to determine which firm wins the battle for Britain’s fourth-largest grocer.

In a hard-fought contest, CD&R made a 287 pence-a share final offer, valuing the supermarket chain at about 7 billion pounds ($9.5 billion), the U.K.’s Takeover Panel said in a statement Saturday. This topped Fortress’s 286 pence-a-share offer.

The victory for the U.S. private equity firm clears its path to take control of a grocer that’s attracted intense buyout activity this summer, with bidders drawn to a well-run and highly cash-generative business with a valuable real estate portfolio of nearly 500 stores across Britain.

Directors of Morrison’s board still have to make a recommendation to investors and are expected to back the winner of the auction. Shareholders will have the final say on what will be Britain’s biggest take-private deal in a more than a decade when they vote on Oct. 19.

A representative for Morrison declined to comment.

The fight to control Morrison has been under way since June, when news emerged of a CD&R approach that had been rejected by the supermarket operator. Since then, the grocer’s board has fielded a number of offers from both firms and has at various stages recommended each of the parties to shareholders.

The offer from CD&R will be funded with more than 3.4 billion pounds of equity from funds managed by the private equity firm. Debt of about 6.6 billion pounds will be provided by bridge loans and revolving credit facilities by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp., Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and BNP Paribas SA.

CD&R has pledged to maintain Morrison’s policy on pay and pensions and support its long-term relationships with British farmers. It has also agreed to provide “additional security” to support the grocer’s pension schemes.

The CD&R bid is being led by Terry Leahy, a former chief executive officer of Tesco Plc, Britain’s largest grocer. He has a long history with most of the Morrison management team, including CEO David Potts and chairman Andy Higginson, who spent much of their careers at Tesco.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.