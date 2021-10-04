(Bloomberg) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s 7 billion-pound ($9.5 billion) victory in the battle for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc may drive further interest in Britain’s grocery sector at a time when cash-rich buyout funds are stalking undervalued U.K. companies.

Britain’s two largest grocers -- Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc -- could be in focus in the coming weeks given recent deal activity, the improving performance of supermarkets, and a private equity industry that by mid-2021 had amassed a record $3.3 trillion of unspent capital, including $1 trillion held by buyout funds.

“These are simply structurally better businesses than at any time in the past decade,” said Andrew Porteous, co-head of European consumer research at HSBC in a recent note on U.K. food retail. “M&A interest reflects fundamentally better and more sustainable free cash flow generation than has been delivered in the past.”

On Saturday, CD&R triumphed over rival Fortress Investment Group to win a months-long battle for Morrison, which attracted buyout interest as it’s a well-run, highly cash-generative business with a valuable real estate portfolio. CD&R offered a 61% premium on the grocer’s share price before the takeover interest became public. The bid came just months after TDR Capital, another private equity firm, and the Issa brothers bought Asda in a 6.8 billion-pound deal. Two of Britain’s top four grocers will now be private equity-controlled leaving just Tesco and Sainsbury as publicly listed entities.

Tesco currently has a market capitalization of about 19 billion pounds after its shares closed near 248 pence on Friday. Shares are down more than 20% from their 2021 peak of almost 312. A premium as big as the 61% Morrison is getting would go beyond that level, but any bidder could still offer a substantial bump without exceeding Tesco’s recent trading range.

Tesco will publish half-year results this week and is expected to unveil a share buyback program. The grocer is aware of the threat of a takeover, according to the Sunday Times which first revealed news of the stock purchase plan.

Market sentiment in Sainsbury is buoyant after recent speculation that Apollo Global Management Inc. which lost out on the chance to buy Asda, could be taking a look at the supermarket. Apollo was also in talks to partner with Fortress on its losing bid to buy Morrison.

Britain’s supermarkets are attracting intense buyout interest as the economics of the industry have dramatically improved since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which elevated sales and accelerated changes in shopping habits. Supermarkets generate substantial cash and have large property portfolios. The rise in online shopping has also made e-commerce more profitable.

Joshua Pack, managing director at Fortress, said in a statement that despite losing out on Morrison, its interest in the U.K. wasn’t diminished and it remained a “very attractive investment environment from many perspectives and we will continue to explore opportunities”.

