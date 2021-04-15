(Bloomberg) -- U.S. public health advisers are tentatively set to reconvene late next week to resume their consideration of how to respond to a rare side effect of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine, the chairman of the panel said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will likely meet Thursday or Friday of next week, chairman Jose Romero said in a telephone interview. The group is considering recommendations for J&J’s shot, which has been linked to rare blood clots in the brain.

The panel ended a meeting on the vaccine Wednesday without voting on a recommendation, effectively extending a pause on use of the shot that began Tuesday.

