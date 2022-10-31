(Bloomberg) -- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is experiencing a rebound of Covid-19 symptoms after taking Pfizer Inc.’s antiviral Paxlovid.

Walensky contracted a mild case of Covid earlier this month and tested negative after taking Pfizer’s treatment. On Sunday, Walensky began to develop mild symptoms and has again tested positive, the CDC said in a statement on Monday. The infectious disease expert is isolating at home and will continue to work virtually.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.