(Bloomberg) -- Americans must recommit to wearing masks and taking other Covid-19 mitigation measures to avoid a new surge of the virus in the U.S., the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

Rochelle Walensky said cases have begun to rise slightly again, while hospital admissions remain stable and deaths continue to decline. Variants, which are in some cases more contagious or more dangerous, continue to spread, she said.

“Taken together, these statistics should serve as a warning sign for the American people,” she said at a press briefing. “We must act now and I am worried that if we don’t take the right actions now, we will have another avoidable surge” as is being seen in Europe.

Walensky repeated a warning that states are lifting restrictions too early, and called on Americans to continue to wear masks, avoid crowds and wait to travel, even if they’ve been vaccinated.

“I’m calling the American people to action, whether vaccinated or not, to recommit to doing the right thing -- take the steps we know work to stop Covid-19,” she said.

