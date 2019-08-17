(Bloomberg) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with health departments in Wisconsin, Illinois, California, Indiana, and Minnesota to look into a “cluster of pulmonary illnesses” linked to e-cigarette product use, the agency said in a statement on its website.

Between June 28 and Aug. 15, there were 94 possible cases of severe lung illness associated with vaping reported in 14 states, the CDC said. The illnesses were primarily among adolescents and young adults.

More states have alerted possible cases, the national health protection agency said, adding that there’s no conclusive evidence that an infectious disease was behind the ailments.

“While some cases in each of the states are similar and appear to be linked to e-cigarette product use, more information is needed to determine what is causing the illnesses,” Atlanta-based CDC said in a brief statement.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it had received more reports of e-cigarette users experiencing seizures, and that it was looking into a possible link between vaping and neurological symptoms. New York state’s Department of Health issued a statewide health advisory this week to healthcare providers following recent reported cases of pulmonary disease in people using vaping products.

Tobacco companies such as Philip Morris International Inc. and Altria Group Inc. are seeking to offer alternatives to traditional cigarettes. Philip Morris’ tobacco-heating IQOS device was approved for sale in the U.S. in April while Altria has taken a large stake in popular vaping start-up Juul Labs Inc.

