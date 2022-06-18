(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 vaccines for infants and toddlers from Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. won support from a panel of US health advisers, a crucial step in making the shots available to children under 5.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 12-0 to recommend Pfizer’s three-dose vaccine for youngsters ages six months through 4 years. They also voted 12-0 to recommend Moderna’s two-dose vaccine for children six months through 5 years. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has the final say on making the advice official, which will allow the shots to finally go into arms.

Children under 5 are the last remaining age group that hasn’t been able to get vaccinated. The CDC panel’s endorsement is welcome news to many parents and caregivers who have been eager to give their youngsters some form of protection since vaccines first became available more than a year and a half ago.

Children are less likely than adults to experience the worst outcomes of Covid, and those under age 5 account for about 440 of more than 1 million related US deaths. Still, health officials warn, the rate of hospitalization and death for children, particularly during the omicron wave, has been concerning.

“We really want to get these children vaccinated, because we know vaccinations prevent infection, but to a greater extent prevent severe disease,” Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s medical adviser, said Thursday in a Senate hearing.

Moderna’s two-dose vaccine was 51% effective at preventing cases of Covid for those under 2 years and 37% effective for those ages 2 to 5, the FDA said. Common side effects of Moderna’s shot include pain, injection site swelling and fever, the agency said. For Pfizer’s, the most common side effects included irritability, decreased appetite and fever.

Parents and doctors may prefer Moderna’s because of its higher efficacy after two doses, Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren said in a note. Moderna’s vaccine contains a higher dose of mRNA than Pfizer’s.

The US government has already secured a supply of 10 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna to vaccinate under-5s as soon as the CDC gives the green light; the Food and Drug Administration authorized them for emergency use early Friday. The vaccines for the youngest of kids are expected to be rolled out as early as June 21, the Biden administration said earlier this month.

