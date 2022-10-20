(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 shots should be added to the 2023 childhood and adult vaccination schedules, according to a panel of US health advisers.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 15-0 on Thursday to recommend Covid-19 shots from Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Inoculation schedules are revised annually by the committee, and states usually incorporate its recommendations when establishing which shots kids must have to enter daycare and school. However, the CDC and ACIP don’t have the authority to force local governments to follow their advice.

In a meeting before the vote panelists acknowledged there has been public concern about the shots becoming mandatory. Last year President Joe Biden was criticized by some business groups for pushing for a new Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that would have required 80 million workers to get Covid-19 vaccinations or periodic tests. It was later blocked by the Supreme Court.

“Local control matters and we honor that,” said Nirav Shah, panel member and director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

There is a certain amount of symbolism in adding Covid-19 shots to the schedule, said Matthew Daley, a panel member and senior investigator at the Institute for Health Research at Kaiser Permanente Colorado. Not only would the shots be viewed as routine, but it also suggests Covid-19 is here to stay, Daley added.

In a separate vote on Wednesday the panel voted in favor of giving low-income children access to Covid-19 vaccinations at no cost under the federal Vaccines for Children Program.

Making Covid inoculations part of the Vaccines for Children program ensures that kids who are uninsured or underinsured can still get access to shots when the federal government stops paying for vaccines population wide.

