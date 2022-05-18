(Bloomberg) -- US health officials are investigating 180 pediatric hepatitis cases, up from an earlier count of 109, as reports of the illnesses with no known cause increase.

Most of the new cases occurred earlier and were recently reported from 36 US states and territories because they fit the description of the disease released by health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

Concern about the mysterious cases of hepatitis in kids has been growing since the CDC issued an alert in April regarding a cluster of nine cases in Alabama. Health officials have noted that several children in that cluster tested positive for adenovirus type 41, a pathogen that usually causes acute gastroenteritis — sometimes called stomach flu — leading to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and sometimes more severe symptoms.

The CDC said May 6 that 14% of patients had required a liver transplant, but that proportion has now fallen to 9%. While adenovirus has been identified in nearly half of the cases and continues to be a strong lead, officials are continuing to investigate possible links to the coronavirus, according to the statement.

A group of five viruses – known as hepatitis A, B, C, D and E – that are known to cause liver disease, has been ruled out. Adenovirus was previously only thought to cause hepatitis in children with underlying health issues, but an earlier CDC report noted that it “might be an underrecognized contributor to liver injury among healthy children.”

A call with clinicians is scheduled for Thursday and the CDC will now issue weekly updates through an online portal on the investigation’s progress.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.