(Bloomberg) -- Americans should avoid travel to the U.K. if possible because of a surge in that nation’s spread of Covid-19, U.S. health officials said in raising their warning to the highest level.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel warning to “Very High,” citing a surge in cases that puts even fully vaccinated travelers at risk for contracting and spreading variants of Covid-19.

The warning comes amid a surge in cases that is already undermining the U.K.’s so-called “Freedom Day,” a lifting of pandemic-related restrictions intended to herald the full reopening of an economy battered by its deepest recession in 300 years. The U.K. added more than 54,000 new cases Saturday, and over 47,600 on Sunday, more than Indonesia, the current pandemic epicenter, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The CDC said any travelers should follow protocols that include wearing a mask and staying at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from other people.

