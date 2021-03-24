(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an order that limits the cruise industry’s activity and creates a phased approach to returning to operations will stay in place until Nov. 1.

Cruise Lines International Association, the main lobbying group for cruise companies including Carnival Corp., issued a statement Wednesday calling for the CDC to drop the order and agree to let U.S. sailings resume by July.

But in an emailed response to questions, the CDC said the so-called Framework for Conditional Sailing Order, or CSO, remains in effect.

“Returning to passenger cruising is a phased approach to mitigate the risk of spreading Covid-19,” the CDC said. “Details for the next phase of the CSO are currently under interagency review.”

