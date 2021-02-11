CDC Says Severe Reactions to Covid-19 Vaccines Rare in the U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows allergic reactions to Covid-19 are rare and anaphylaxis, one type of severe reaction, occurs in 2 to 5 people for every million vaccinated in the U.S.

The update from the CDC draws on data from the agency’s system to monitor vaccine side effects. When anaphylaxis occurs it is almost always within half an hour of administering the vaccine, the CDC said.

The system hasn’t found any link between Covid vaccines and death, the agency said on its website. The agency said 41 million doses of Covid vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. were administered in the U.S. through Feb. 7.

There were 1,170 reported deaths among people who were vaccinated, a rate of 0.003%, and no evidence suggests a link.

