(Bloomberg) -- Schools should use masks and social distancing to safely resume in-person learning as soon as possible, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Friday.

Whether students should physically attend school has been among the most contentious issues of the U.S. pandemic response. The stakes are high for President Joe Biden, who has made ending the coronavirus crisis a central goal.

Many children in the U.S. have been learning online for almost a year, as last spring many schools were closed to thwart the spread of the coronavirus. Some teachers have opposed reopening classrooms because of health concerns. States are starting to offer Covid-19 vaccines to teachers, though supplies are limited and finding an appointment can be difficult.

In some cities, local officials have been fighting teachers’ unions on how and whether it’s safe to be in the classroom, leaving students in online limbo as major school districts decide how to proceed.

Schools should be safe for in-person learning if the new guidelines are met, National Education Association President Becky Pringle said in a statement.

“Schools should be the safest place in any community,” Pringle said. “Now that we have clear CDC guidance, state and local decision makers need to be able to look educators, students, and parents in the eyes and ensure that with full confidence.”

Biden, in an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday, reiterated his view that schools should “reopen safely” soon.

The CDC recently released a paper that found few student coronavirus cases in a rural Wisconsin county were tied to spread at school, increasing pressure on the Biden administration to recommend reopening schools.

