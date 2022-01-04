(Bloomberg) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people get a booster shot with the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine five months after their first two shots, shortening the interval from the previous six-month regimen.

The new recommendation comes one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration changed its emergency authorization for the shot to reflect a shorter dosing interval for the booster.

“Following the FDA’s authorizations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of omicron and increasing cases across the country,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The move also comes one day before a meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is expected to discuss recommending boosters for 12-to-15-year-olds with the Pfizer shot.

The dosing interval for the Moderna Inc. booster remains unchanged at six months after the first two shots.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.