(Bloomberg) -- Wearing a cloth mask over a medical mask can boost protection from aerosolized particles and slow the spread of Covid-19, a new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

The finding, part of the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, also examined the efficacy of modifications made to improve the fit of a medical mask.

The study is likely to provide the basis for new mask guidance from the CDC. The agency hasn’t yet recommended double-masking because it was waiting to gather evidence on the practice, government officials have said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.