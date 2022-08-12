(Bloomberg) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has won a months-long battle for control of Covid-19 hospital data, a rare victory during its pandemic response that’s seen some of its functions handed off to other players amid widespread criticism.

The US won’t renew its contract with TeleTracking Technologies Inc., a private company that took over Covid-19 hospitalization data collection from CDC in 2020, according to an email seen by Bloomberg News. Hospitals will resume reporting the data to the CDC in mid-December, with TeleTracking’s contract expiring on Dec. 31.

Long considered one of the world’s preeminent public-health institutions, the CDC has endured criticism for its pandemic response from both Democrats and Republicans, who have slammed its public health messaging and slow data collection efforts. Officials within the Atlanta-based agency have also raised concerns about its ability to share real-time insights during an internal review.

TeleTracking first began collecting the hospital data in the summer of 2020 after then-White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx and other health officials encouraged the CDC to relinquish its responsibilities in the area, citing its slow response. The Pittsburgh-based’s company’s original contract with the US was for six months and has been continuously renewed until now. To date, TeleTracking has been awarded more than $50 million.

“This change is both a surprise and a disappointment for us,” said Christopher Johnson​, the company’s president and co‑CEO, pledging to work toward a seamless transition. “As we have for 32 years, we will continue to be a partner to hospitals and health systems, from the largest national systems to safety-net hospitals.”

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response and CDC “are collaborating to help ensure a successful transition” for the data program, according to the email to hospitals from ASPR, a Health and Human Services Department division that’s also worked with TeleTracking.

The CDC and ASPR didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Hospital Resistance

Bloomberg reported in March that the CDC planned to win back its role as the main agency collecting hospital data on infectious-disease threats, proposing that 6,200 hospitals participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs be required to funnel data to its National Healthcare Safety Network, also known as the NHSN.

Hospital groups including the California Hospital Association, which represents more than 400 hospitals and health systems, and CommonSpirit Health, the second-largest US nonprofit hospital chain, have protested shifting data responsibilities from TeleTracking to the NHSN.

CMS should “continue to allow Covid-19 data reporting under the current TeleTracking system, rather than transitioning to a new CDC NHSN-based system,” the California Hospital Association said in comments it submitted to CMS in June.

The Greater New York Hospital Association, which represents more than 160 public hospitals and health systems in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island, wrote to CMS in June stating that “changes to technologies used for data collection are disruptive to hospitals and should be minimized to the extent possible.”

Walensky has repeatedly said that modernizing the agency’s data collection and analysis is among her top priorities. CMS issued a final rule outlining the adoption of new NHSN data collection measures on Aug. 1.

