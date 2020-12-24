7h ago
CDC to Require Negative Covid Test From Air Travelers From U.K.
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now requires air passengers arriving from the U.K. to get a negative polymerase chain reaction or antigen test no more than 72 hours before leaving, according to a statement.
- The order will be signed by President Donald Trump on Christmas day and becomes effective on Dec. 28.
- Passengers from the U.K. will have to provide written documentation of their laboratory test result to the airline.
- Airlines must confirm the negative test result for all passengers boarding and must deny entry to those who don’t take a test.
