(Bloomberg) -- Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec has appointed Saurabh Agarwal managing director for India, as the Canadian pension manager looks to invest more in Asia’s third largest economy.

Agarwal, who has been in charge of CDPQ’s infrastructure activities in South Asia since 2017, replaces Anita M. George, who was executive vice president and deputy head of CDPQ Global. A CDPQ representative confirmed the appointment.

The Montreal-based fund has invested over $7 billion in renewable energy, roads and real estate developers in India as of the end of last year, its website shows. CDPQ has partnered with business tycoon Ajay Piramal’s Piramal Enterprises Ltd. for private credit finance, and is also an investor in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., backed by Asia’s richest banker Uday Kotak.

CDPQ also recently hired Kenneth Juster, the former U.S. ambassador to India, as a senior adviser, the representative said, as the firm continue to evaluate opportunities in the country.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.