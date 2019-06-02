(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s ruling Christian Democrats expect their junior coalition partner to choose a new leader swiftly so as not to impact the country’s governing coalition, party chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Sunday.

Her comments come after the head of the Social Democrats, Andrea Nahles, announced earlier in the day that she would step down as party chief and parliamentary caucus leader.

"I assume that the SPD will solve pending personnel issues quickly so that the grand coalition’s ability of to act is not impaired," Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a brief statement in Berlin.

"The CDU will continue to make its contribution to a stable and functional government," said AKK, as the party leader is known.

To contact the reporter on this story: Arne Delfs in Berlin at adelfs@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Raymond Colitt

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.