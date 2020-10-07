(Bloomberg) -- Philippine budget carrier Cebu Air Inc. plans to raise $500 million from the issuance of preferred shares and a private placement of bonds to fund a transformation that will enable it to cope with the impact of the pandemic, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The company will use the proceeds from about $250 million in convertible preferred share issuance and $250 million in private placement of convertible bonds to strengthen its balance sheet, it said. Cebu Air’s revenue in the first half plunged 61% to 17.3 billion pesos ($357.5 million) and the company is currently operating only about 15% of its flights from pre-Covid period, it said.

The abrupt drop in passenger traffic “casts uncertainty over the near term prospects of the company,” thus the need to raise funds, it said.

