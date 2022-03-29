(Bloomberg) -- Cebu Air Inc., the Philippines’ biggest budget carrier, will fully restore its pre-pandemic domestic capacity next month, encouraged by easing virus restrictions, Chief Executive Officer Lance Gokongwei said.

“The travel and tourism sector is well on its way to recovery,” Gokongwei said in a company event in Cebu province on Tuesday. Flights from Manila to key domestic destinations, including Boracay and Cebu, have surpassed their 2019 frequencies, he added.

Cebu Air is currently running at 96% of its pre-pandemic domestic capacity, Gokongwei said. Its average daily flights for both domestic and international routes increased by 200% to about 300 per day from 2020.

The airline, which started operations in 1996, on Tuesday flew its 200 millionth passenger. Cebu Air covers 33 Philippine destinations and 14 international destinations with a fleet of 74 jets.

