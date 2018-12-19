(Bloomberg) -- Ceconomy AG, Europe’s biggest consumer-electronics retailer, eliminated its dividend and warned that earnings will decline another year as the company faces a leadership void.

The stock fell as much as 14 percent Wednesday, and the shares have lost three-quarters of their value this year. Chief Financial Officer Mark Frese, 54, who has been helping to fill the company’s empty chief executive officer position, will leave at the end of this month, Ceconomy said late Tuesday.

Whoever becomes the permanent CEO of Ceconomy will take charge of a company that expects another decline in operating profit this fiscal year, excluding contributions from the company’s stake in French retailer Fnac Darty SA. Ceconomy has been wrestling with competition from Amazon.com Inc. and other online sellers, and the company was hit hard because it failed to secure hoped-for volume discounts from suppliers, according to analysts.

Former CEO Pieter Haas resigned in October, and the company’s shares have lost almost three-quarters of their value this year. Operating profit declined by 19 percent in the year through September as the company cut its outlook three times. A strategy to consolidate the industry is on the back burner after Ceconomy focused too little on its own operations.

The CFO position will be temporarily filled by board member Bernhard Duettmann, 59, who has been interim CFO at German drugmaker Stada.

Pain afflicts retailers across Europe. Asos Plc CEO Nick Beighton said Monday that Germany and France have been especially weak in a profit warning that drove the online U.K. retailer’s shares down 38 percent. A trade group has said the Yellow Vest protests in France have cost retailers about 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in lost sales.

The Fnac Darty investment should add a double-digit million-euro amount to earnings, Ceconomy said Wednesday. The search for a new CEO is on track, the company said Tuesday.

“We have a leadership challenge and a skill problem,” Ferran Reverter, recently appointed CEO of the Media Markt and Saturn chains, said on a call with analysts. Earnings dropped in October, the first month of the new fiscal year, executives said, and fixing the basics will take six months.

He added that the company was hiding behind past successes. He’s trying to cut costs in Germany and centralize operations there, and the company is trying to add more people with IT skills who can help it move faster.

“Rapid change is my daily business,” Reverter said. “Change or be changed.’’

