(Bloomberg) -- The dress code for the 2022 Met Gala was “Gilded Glamour,” and no matter what everyone wore, that was the spirit of the crowd on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 2. Financiers mixed with fashion designers, and celebrities from the fields of music, television, sports, and movies dressed to the nines to help raise funds for the museum’s Costume Institute.

This week, a new exhibition will also open to the public showcasing American apparel and textiles called “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which features, among other historical artifacts, clothing worn by George Washington and the coat Abraham Lincoln was wearing when he was assassinated. Some guests at the gala event tried to tailor their outfits to the Americana theme as well, while others made political statements.

Condé Nast Global Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour presided over the evening, as she has since 1995, Here are some of the highlights from the red carpet.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.