(Bloomberg) -- A high-profile charity that spawned a political uproar in Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government put it in charge of a nearly C$1 billion program for student pandemic aid has decided to shut down.

WE Charity is closing its doors in Canada -- winding down operations and selling assets to protect some of its international programs, the organization said in a statement Wednesday. The charity’s co-founders, brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger, said the organization was unable to weather the combined effects of the scandal and Covid-19.

“The simple math is now the charity is spending more than it’s bringing in,” Craig Kielburger told CTV News in an interview that is set to air later Wednesday. WE will sell assets, including its headquarters in Toronto, to help pay off debts and use the remainder to fund existing programs in Latin America, Asia and Africa, according to the statement.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the charity, which was founded when younger brother Craig was only 12 years old. In 1995, the child activist became an overnight media sensation for publicly challenging then-prime minister Jean Chretien on human rights.

Over the next two decades, WE Charity became a juggernaut in the global non-profit circuit. The brothers regularly attended Davos, counted Oprah Winfrey and Richard Branson among their mentors, and drew upon celebrities including Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to headline its massive youth rallies, known as WE Days, that were funded by major corporate donors.

The charity came under scrutiny earlier this spring after Trudeau’s government chose WE to administer C$900 million ($670 million) in pandemic aid that would have paid students for hours spent volunteering in Covid-related charity work unrelated to WE. It was set to receive C$43.5 million from the uncontested contract.

Trudeau said public servants concluded WE was the only organization in Canada capable of executing the plan quickly, forcing the government to move ahead or face dropping the program altogether.

Controversy erupted after it emerged that WE had paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in speaking fees and expenses to Trudeau’s mother, brother and wife in recent years for speaking engagements at the charity’s events. Former finance minister Bill Morneau, whose two daughters have ties to WE, also acknowledged he accepted more than C$41,000 in travel expenses from WE for family trips to Kenya and Ecuador in 2017. Canada’s federal ethics watchdog is conducting a probe of potential conflict-of-interest violations.

WE Charity was active in 7,000 Canadian schools and built 1,500 schools around the world, according to the statement.

