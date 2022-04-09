(Bloomberg) --

A global pledging campaign raised 10.1 billion euros ($11 billion) to help more than 10 million people displaced within and outside of Ukraine since Russia invaded six weeks ago.

Backed by Europe, Canada, Gulf countries and celebrities such as Katy Perry, Madonna and Elton John, the drive concluded at an event in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who appeared by video link.

“The solidarity of countries, companies and people worldwide offers some light in this dark hour,” von der Leyen told the audience. “And once the bombs have stopped falling, we will help the people of Ukraine rebuild their country.”

The pledges included 6 billion euros in grants and loans from European institutions, including the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the Council of Europe Development Bank. An additional 4.1 billion will come from governments and companies.

At least 7.3 billion euros will go toward aiding refugees in front-line EU countries and others in the region, such as Moldova. The rest is for people internally displaced within Ukraine. Pledges came from EU governments and countries including Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The European Commission said it’s redirecting 1 billion euros to support displaced Ukrainians and refugees. The EIB is proposing a 4 billion-euro program through 2023 to help EU countries provide services such as housing and education for Ukrainian refugees.

More than 4 million people from Ukraine have fled to EU countries since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, including some 2.6 million to Poland. Another 6.5 million are internally displaced.

The Stand Up For Ukraine online pledging campaign was organized by the European Commission and Canada together with Global Citizen, an non-governmental group. Other participating artists include Hugh Jackman, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and Lenny Kravitz.

