(Bloomberg) -- A celebrity economist campaigning remotely from the U.S. state of Alabama may help decide who becomes Chile’s next president.

Franco Parisi, who didn’t even visit Chile during his presidential campaign, secured more than 13% of votes as counting continued late Sunday in a first-round ballot. That would put him in third place, ahead of candidates representing the two political blocks that have dominated Chile in the past three decades.

How Parisi’s supporters direct their votes in next month’s runoff ballot between conservative Jose Antonio Kast and left-winger Gabriel Boric will be crucial.

“Parisi’s voter is typically someone with a center-right ideology, that is also disenchanted with the political system,” said Claudio Fuentes, a political analyst and professor at Universidad Diego Portales.

Parisi is also very strong in the north of Chile. In the region of Antofagasta, for example, he obtained 37% of votes, defeating Kast and Boric.

Parisi didn’t participate in any of the debates. A local TV channel recently revealed he had an alimony debt of about 200 million pesos ($241,000).

