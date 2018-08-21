(Bloomberg) -- Cell C Pty Ltd. is planning a share sale in its home city of Johannesburg by the first quarter of 2020 as South Africa’s third-largest wireless company seeks funds for acquisitions.

The exact timing of an initial public offering will depend on market conditions, Chief Executive Officer Jose Dos Santos said in an interview Tuesday. In the meantime, the carrier is looking at potential fiber-to-home deals to boost its internet and data-services businesses, he said.

An IPO would represent a logical next step for Cell C, which emerged earlier this year from a protracted recapitalization and debt restructuring that led to Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. taking a 45 percent stake. Dos Santos has pledged to increase network spending and take the fight to larger South African rivals MTN Group Ltd. and Vodacom Group Ltd., which dominate the country’s telecommunications market.

Cell C narrowed its first-half net loss to 645 million rand ($44.7 million) from 968 million rand the previous year, the company said in an emailed statement. Total subscribers rose by 4 percent to 16.3 million.

