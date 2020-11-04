(Bloomberg) -- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. said it is in advanced talks to sell its Europe telecommunications tower assets to Cellnex Telecom SA for about 10 billion euros ($11.7 billion), according to a filing.

The Hong Kong-based conglomerate said Wednesday it has reached a “substantial agreement” on the terms of a deal, but hasn’t taken a final decision. The total proceeds would be split with the unit’s minority partners, it said. Cellnex separately confirmed the talks that Bloomberg News reported last month, without disclosing a value.

Founded by billionaire Li Ka-shing, CK Hutchison has been working with advisers to carve out its European towers as a separate subsidiary and had been considering selling a minority stake in the business.

CK Hutchison is the latest mobile operator to carve out its mast infrastructure to cut debt and help pay for costly 5G network upgrades. Cellnex is snapping up a chunk of those assets, making it one of the fastest-growing players in the region’s telecom industry. The Hutchison unit has 28,500 towers spread across Europe.

The talks to sell the tower assets come at a time when CK Hutchison Chairman Victor Li -- the elder son of the senior Li -- is seeking ways to conserve cash and realize value for the group’s assets. The group has warned of further profit declines at its ports and retail businesses in the second half of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which reported a 29% slump in first-half net income, has seen its stock tumble 35% this year.

Barcelona-based Cellnex, which is Europe’s largest wireless tower operator, said last month that it agreed to pay Iliad SA 804 million euros to acquire towers in Poland. That deal followed Cellnex’s entry into Portugal earlier this year and a move in July to raise about 4 billion euros to fund acquisitions.

Shares of Cellnex have risen 57% this year, giving the company a market value of about 27.5 billion euros. The Stoxx Europe 600 Telecommunications Index has fallen 21%.

