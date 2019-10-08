(Bloomberg) -- Cellnex Telecom SA is buying Arqiva’s U.K. telecommunication towers for 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) and selling new shares to help the fast-growing Spanish infrastructure company pursue more deals.

Cellnex will acquire 7,400 mobile towers that privately-held Arqiva is carving out from its broadcasting mast business. The deal includes commercial rights over a further 900 tower sites, and concessions to use London street infrastructure as locations for mobile equipment, Cellnex said in a statement.

It will issue a syndicated loan worth 2 billion pounds and sell new shares at 28.85 euros each to raise a further 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to fund its expansion plans.

“The company is actively evaluating market opportunities for an estimated aggregate size of approximately 7 billion euros,” Cellnex said in presentation slides published as it announced the Arqiva deal. It said some of those opportunities are at an early, while others are being negotiated exclusively with the seller or are already signed.

Cellnex shares were down 0.9% at the open in Madrid.

Tens of thousands of European wireless towers have been changing hands as companies bring in new investors to reduce debt and share the heavy cost of rolling out faster 5G mobile technology. Infrastructure funds have been piling into the sector as it offers stable returns over many years, pushing up the value of the assets.

Cellnex shares have jumped 80% this year as its dealmaking accelerates across the continent. The Barcelona-based company has bought more than 10,000 towers in France, Italy, Switzerland and Ireland since May.

The Arqiva deal is subject to clearance by antitrust authorities and Cellnex expects it to close in the second half of 2020.

