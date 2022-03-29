(Bloomberg) -- Software startup Celonis, currently valued at $11 billion, has purchased Process Analytics Factory GmbH in order to expand its offering across Microsoft Corp. products.

Celonis paid $100 million for Process Analytics Factory in a cash-and-stock deal, Co-Chief Executive Officer Alex Rinke said in an interview. Founded in 2011, Celonis is a leader in the field of process mining and execution management, in which companies use software to scour their systems for insights to improve efficiency.

Based in Darmstadt, PAF focuses on process mining software using Microsoft applications.

Rinke added that this was Celonis’s fourth acquisition overall and said that sales are doubling year-on-year. “We always look for new avenues to grow our platform, all of our acquisitions are technology focused, it’s not abut getting access to markets,” he added.

Celonis has also hired a number of senior executives recently, including chief Engineering Officer Vaish Sashikanth and Chief Product Officer Ariel Bardin. The New York and Germany-based company last raised $1 billion in funding in June at a $11 billion value, and now has nearly 3,000 employees. It is also expanding its space in lower Manhattan’s One World Trade Center.

