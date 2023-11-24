(Bloomberg) -- Creditors of Spanish steelmaker Celsa Group, including Strategic Value Partners and Deutsche Bank AG, formalized on Thursday the takeover of the company from the Rubiralta family, according to people familiar with the matter.

In early September, a commercial court in Barcelona approved the creditors’ plan to take control of the company, which stopped paying its debts more than three years ago. The creditor group also includes Anchorage Capital Group, Attestor Capital, Cross Ocean Partners, GoldenTree Asset Management and Sculptor Capital Management.

The creditors, as well as Spanish banks that had lent the company €522.5 million ($570 million) including working capital facilities, signed in the notary public on Thursday the changes in capital structure, including the change of ownership, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private information. They will come into effect next week.

Representatives for the group and Celsa declined to comment.

The creditor funds filed a foreign direct investment application in early October that would allow non-European Union investors to hold more than 10% in equity, as opposed to having their holdings in shares and warrants to avoid going above that threshold, some of the people said. The process could take up to three months from filing to complete.

They also agreed with the Spanish government on restrictions to the closures of sites and collective redundancies in coming years. The new owners committed within six months of taking control to start a process of selling a stake of up to 20% to an industrial party with a presence in Spain, Bloomberg reported earlier. The completion of the sale will depend on a bid offering fair market value.

